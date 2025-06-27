Trump: Nationwide Injunction Ruling 'Monumental'

President Donald Trump on Friday thanked the Supreme Court for ruling against nationwide injunctions of "radical left judges."

Trump spoke shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that individual judges lack the authority to grant nationwide injunctions.

"This morning the Supreme Court has delivered a monumental victory for the Constitution, the separation or powers and the rule of law," Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room while being flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. "In striking down the excessive use of nationwide injunctions to interfere with the normal functioning of the executive branch, the Supreme Court has stopped the presidency itself.

"This last hour, there are people elated all over the country. I've seen such, such happiness and spirit. Sometimes you don't see that. But this case is very important.

The court's decision, though, left unclear the fate of Trump's restrictions on birthright citizenship.

"Some of the cases we're talking about would be ending birthright citizenship, which now comes to the fore," he said. "That was meant for the babies of slaves. It wasn't meant for people trying to scam the system and come into the country on a vacation."

Adding that he expected the Supreme Court to rule on birthright citizenship in the next term beginning in October, Trump said the justices' decision will allow him to pursue his agenda.

"I was elected on a historic mandate, but in recent months, we've seen a handful of radical left judges effectively try to overrule the rightful powers of the president to stop the American people from getting the policies that they voted for in record numbers," Trump said.

"It was a grave threat to democracy, frankly. And instead of merely ruling on the immediate cases before them, these judges have attempted to dictate the law for the entire nation."

Trump said he was "grateful to the Supreme Court for stepping in and solving this very, very big and complex problem" of nationwide injunctions.

"Thanks to this decision, we can now promptly file to proceed with numerous policies that have been wrongly enjoined on a nationwide basis," Trump said.

Before his news conference, Trump took to his social media platform to comment on the high court's decision.

"GIANT WIN in the United States Supreme Court! Even the Birthright Citizenship Hoax has been, indirectly, hit hard," he posted on Truth Social. "It had to do with the babies of slaves (same year!), not the SCAMMING of our Immigration process."