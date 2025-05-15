Trump: Supreme Court, End Birthright Citizenship 'Scam'

President Donald Trump prompted the Supreme Court to end the modern-day "scam" of birthright citizenship on "suckers" in our "stupid country," shining light on the Civil War-era intent to help "babies of slaves."

"Big case today in the United States Supreme Court," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Thursday morning. "Birthright Citizenship was not meant for people taking vacations to become permanent citizens of the United States of America, and bringing their families with them, all the time laughing at the 'SUCKERS' that we are!"

The Supreme Court is poised Thursday to consider Trump's attempt to broadly enforce his executive order to limit birthright citizenship, a move that would affect thousands of babies born each year.

"The United States of America is the only country in the world that does this, for what reason, nobody knows — but the drug cartels love it!" Trump continued. "We are, for the sake of being politically correct, a stupid country but, in actuality, this is the exact opposite of being politically correct, and it is yet another point that leads to the dysfunction of America."

The justices are scheduled to hear arguments on the administration's emergency request to scale back injunctions issued by blue state judges in Maryland, Washington, and Massachusetts blocking Trump's directive nationwide.

"Birthright citizenship is about the babies of slaves," Trump wrote. "As conclusive proof, the Civil War ended in 1865, the bill went to Congress less than a year later, in 1866, and was passed shortly after that. It had nothing to do with illegal immigration for people wanting to scam our country, from all parts of the world, which they have done for many years.

"It had to do with Civil War results, and the babies of slaves who our politicians felt, correctly, needed protection.

"Please explain this to the Supreme Court of the United States."

The Supreme Court is weighing judges blocking Trump's order under the guise of a violation Constitution's 14th Amendment. The case is unusual in that the administration has used it to argue that federal judges lack the authority to issue nationwide, or "universal," injunctions, and have asked the justices to rule that way and enforce Trump's directive even without weighing its legal merits.

"Again, remember, the Civil War ended in 1865, and the bill goes to Congress in 1866 — we didn't have people pouring into our country from all over South America, and the rest of the world," Trump's statement concluded. "It wasn't even a subject. What we had were the babies of slaves.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter. Good luck with this very important case. God Bless the USA!"