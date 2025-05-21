Libby to Newsmax: Pleased Supreme Court Ordered Maine Legislature to Revoke Censure

Maine State Rep. Laurel Libby says she's "pleased" the Supreme Court ordered the Maine legislature to revoke its censure of her over a social media post that identified a transgender Maine high school athlete who won a girls' pole vault competition.

"I'm so pleased that the Supreme Court has taken this up and voted by a clear margin, 7 to 2, to give me back my vote," Libby told Newsmax's "National Report."

"To be clear, I still can't speak on the floor, but I am now able to vote on behalf of my constituents, which is the most important piece of all of this."

Libby was censured earlier this year by Maine Democrat House Speaker Ryan Fecteau after she posted about a high school track athlete who won a girls' track competition.

Her post subsequently went viral and preceded a public disagreement between President Donald Trump and Democrat Maine Gov. Janet Mills.

Libby, who is still barred from speaking on the House floor, sued Fecteau in March. The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston is still considering the overall censure and will hold a hearing on June 6th.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com