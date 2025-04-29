Maine State Rep. Libby Asks SCOTUS to Intervene on Censure

Maine state representative Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, is seeking an emergency intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court after her censure by the state legislature over her online posts opposing biological males competing in girls' sporting events.

"Today, we filed an emergency petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to restore the voice of the people of House District 90 - and to defend YOUR constitutional rights," Libby posted Monday on Facebook.

The Democrat-controlled Maine legislature in February censored Libby for a series of viral posts highlighting a transgender athlete's victory in the girls' state pole vaulting championships.

"Another day, another instance of an unremarkable biological male athlete (who couldn't win against other males) dominating girls' sports," Libby had previously posted on X.

The Maine House then voted 75-70 to censure Libby on the grounds that she publicly shared images of a transgender minor.

"Sharing images of kids online without their consent is a clear violation of the bond of trust and respect between citizens and their Legislators," House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, said after the vote. "There is a time and place for policy debates. That time and place will never be a social media post attacking a Maine student. Maine kids, and all Maine people, deserve better."

The February censure meant that Libby cannot vote on bills until she gives a public apology, but she has indicated she will not be removing the posts.

"The citizens in my district are having their voices silenced as well," Libby said. "This is a huge infringement on my First Amendment right of free speech."

The First Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied a motion filed by Libby and six of her constituents for an emergency injunction to lift her censure.

"For over 60 days, my constituents have had no say in their actions taken by their government, actions that deeply impact their lives. Every vote taken on the floor of the legislature is a vote my constituents cannot get back. The good people of our district have been silenced and disenfranchised," Libby's Monday post read.

Libby's latest filing requests that the Supreme Court intervene to "correct the erroneous judgements of the lower courts," a prompt response from the Maine Attorney General's office and that the high court uphold constitutional protections against dissenting views.