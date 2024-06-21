Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Let's See 'Fake News' CNN Spin Debate

In an interview with Newsmax, Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for Donald Trump’s campaign, blasted CNN ahead of the news network’s Thursday debate between Trump and President Joe Biden.

She made her comments during a Friday appearance on “Wake Up America.”

“Well. I'll look forward to seeing how fake news CNN, who just had to admit that the latest round of polls is an absolute disaster for Joe Biden, spins his debate performance — if it's a cheap fake or whatever the mainstream media is pushing nowadays,” she said. “But President Trump is used to being in hostile territory.

“I would note that he's been in hostile territory, really, his entire presidency… both of his campaigns. I mean, this man has been in hostile territory since he came down the escalator in 2015.

"I think this is actually where President Trump thrives. I really do. I say this often, but President Trump, I believe, really acts like a pair of glasses for the American people. It's really through him that they can see the truth, that they can see the media’s bias.”

She said Biden has a lot of explaining to do to the American public during the debate.

“Let's just compare the two records back to back,” she said. “Under President Trump, we had peace deals being signed in the Middle East. We had the most secure border in our country's history. We had Russia, China, Iran in check. We were respected on the world stage.

“Our allies were paying their fair share. And we had an economy that was working for all Americans with low inflation, low taxes. The American dream still felt like it was within people's reach. Under Joe Biden, we have the worst border crisis in U.S. history. We are not respected on the world stage. Our enemies are creating chaos.”

Meanwhile, she noted that while Biden is preparing for the debate at Camp David, Trump has a full schedule of campaign appearances.

“President Trump is going to be in the great state of Pennsylvania, another swing state, where he is continuing to beat Joe Biden in the polls,” she said. “He's going to be with great American patriots and he's going to be talking about what he's going to do to make this country safe. Great and affordable.

"Again, you know, for example, like on day one, President Trump is going to launch the largest criminal deportation in our country's history, right. Meanwhile, Joe Biden, you know, the bar for him on this debate stage, it's going to be miraculous if he can string together a sentence.”

