Kennedy, Stein Fail to Qualify for CNN Debate

CNN confirmed Thursday that its presidential debate next week will go forward with just Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

The qualification window for the debate closed at midnight Thursday, and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jill Stein of the Green Party failed to qualify. Stein was never close to qualifying and Kennedy fell short of qualifying by the deadline, CNN said.

Kennedy needed 15% support in four approved national polls; he had three. Second, he needed to be on the ballot in enough states to win 270 votes in the Electoral College; he's on enough to reach 40 electoral votes, according to Decision Desk HQ. New York Times analysis has him at 89, still well short of the qualifying number.

Kennedy is beseeching the Federal Election Commission to intervene and not allow the debate, stating that CNN's qualification rules for him were made "illegally." Further, he asserts that CNN colluded with the Trump and Biden campaigns to keep him out of the debate, an allegation Stein agrees with.

"I certainly agree with RFK that there was illegal collusion here between the two candidates and CNN. This is basically illegally political coordination and we too, have now just filed a complaint with the FEC as well," Stein told Scripps News on Wednesday.

"Well, it is illegal for a TV station to be in private dialogue with the political campaigns in order to create criteria that will keep all other competitors out. That is very much against FEC rules and also constitutes an illegal campaign contribution."

As it stands, however, it's Biden vs. Trump in next Thursday's first presidential debate of the season. The 90-minute affair will be held without a studio audience, hosted by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in Atlanta.

"I think 'Fake' Tapper would really help himself if it were honest. But you'll see immediately if it is or not. … Dana Bash is the other," Trump said at a Tuesday rally. "I'll probably be negotiating with three people, but that's OK, I've done that before. I'll be debating three people instead of one, instead of one-half of a person."