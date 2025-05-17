Roger Stone to Newsmax: Comey Knew Meaning of '8647' Post

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone accused ex-FBI chief James Comey of deliberately posting a coded threat against President Trump on Newsmax Saturday, calling Comey's claims of ignorance "disgraceful" amid Secret Service scrutiny.

Stone sharply criticized former FBI Director James Comey Saturday, saying Comey, a Republican, was fully aware of the implications behind a controversial social media post now under investigation by the Secret Service.

Speaking on "Saturday Report," Stone responded to recent remarks by the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who called for Comey’s arrest after the former FBI chief shared and quickly deleted a photo on Instagram. The image, which showed seashells arranged to spell "8647," drew immediate backlash from Republicans who interpreted it as an incitement to violence against President Donald Trump — the 47th president.

Stone directly disputed Comey's claim that he did not know the meaning behind the numbers. "'86' is not an old bartender's term," Stone stated emphatically. "It's a mafia term for whacking somebody, terminating them. He knew exactly what he was doing."

Stone further highlighted the seriousness of Comey's post, given recent threats against the president. "I think this is particularly serious in view of the fact that there have been two very serious assassination attempts against President Donald Trump," Stone remarked, expressing concern that Comey’s actions could encourage further attempts.

Comey's Instagram post initially appeared innocuous, captioned: "Cool shell formation on my beach walk." Yet, according to Merriam-Webster, "86" is widely understood slang meaning "to reject," "get rid of," and more recently, "to kill," prompting criticism from Trump supporters.

Stone also suggested Comey's actions were driven by a desire for publicity, accusing the former FBI chief of seeking attention ahead of a forthcoming book. "His previous two books have been ignominious commercial failures," Stone said, suggesting Comey was exploiting controversy for personal gain.

Despite his pointed criticism, Stone expressed skepticism that Comey would face prosecution. "Frankly, I think that he is so confident that he will not be prosecuted," Stone observed.

While acknowledging due process, Stone drew parallels to his controversial statements concerning Senator Mark Kelly, whom he accused of involvement with Chinese firms producing spy balloons. "I suggested that [Kelly] would be tried and, if convicted, punished," Stone recalled. "I pointed out that on the law books, the penalty for treason is capital punishment. I was harshly criticized."

Stone concluded by reiterating the gravity of Comey’s actions. "This is disgraceful because it could very well encourage some deranged individual to try to kill our president," he stated. "Comey knows that — he knows exactly what he was doing."

As the Secret Service continues its investigation into Comey's social media post, the controversy highlights ongoing tensions between President Trump's administration and prominent former government officials.

