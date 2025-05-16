Sen. Kennedy to Newsmax: Comey Sought Attention

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Newsmax on Friday that former FBI Director James Comey is an immature and arrogant "butthead" who was likely "trying to seek attention" with a social media post earlier this week that earned him an interview with the Secret Service.

Kennedy joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to react to Comey's post to Instagram on Thursday that featured seashells forming the shapes of "86 47," which President Donald Trump and his administration have asserted was calling for the president's assassination.

"To know Mr. Comey is to dislike Mr. Comey. There is a reason he doesn't get invited to too many parties. He's a butthead," Kennedy said. "You know, you can only be young once, but you can always be immature. What Mr. Comey did was immature, but it was more than that. I think he was trying to seek attention."

Comey, who was FBI director from 2013 to 2017, subsequently deleted his post and said he "didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence."

With two assassination attempts on Trump in less than a year, however, Comey was escorted to the Washington field office of the Secret Service earlier Friday to explain himself.

"Mr. Comey has a chip on his shoulder. The chip on his shoulder has a chip on its shoulder. He probably single-handedly did more to undermine the reputation of the FBI, which before Mr. Comey took over was one of the, if not the premier, law enforcement organizations in the country, in the world," Kennedy said. "It's hard to describe how arrogant he is. As [President] Lyndon Johnson used to say, 'He can strut sitting down.'

"I don't know what was in his head or in his heart. I don't know if there was any evil intent here, but I think he was looking for attention and by God, he got it."

