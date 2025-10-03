Steve Hilton to Newsmax: Hamas Development Proves Trump's Negotiating Skill

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton praised President Donald Trump's latest Middle East initiative, telling Newsmax on Friday that reports Hamas has accepted portions of a Trump-brokered peace plan highlight the difference strong leadership can make.

"It's incredible what he's been able to achieve, even if this turns out to be Hamas playing for time a little bit and quibbling over some of the elements of the plan," Hilton told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "The fact that we're at this stage, and the fact that the president got all the Arab nations on board for this plan, was able to put the plan together in the first place ... just proves to show what a difference it makes when you get a problem-solving, pragmatic business guy in the Oval Office instead of all these decades of politicians who just don't have a clue how to actually get anything done."

Hilton said the effort builds on Trump's first-term achievements, including the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

"It's just a testament to his strength of purpose and skill at negotiating, which is what he always said he would bring to the White House. And now we're seeing the evidence," Hilton said.

The praise comes as Iranian-backed Hamas faces mounting pressure from Israel, Arab neighbors, and the U.S. to accept a peace plan. Hamas reportedly signaled earlier Friday partial acceptance of Trump's proposal, which includes hostage releases and security guarantees. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted Hamas must agree to the full framework or risk further military action. Trump reportedly gave Hamas a 6 p.m. Sunday deadline to accept the peace plan, warning that failure to do so will unleash "all HELL, like no one has ever seen before."

For Hilton, the developments underscore Trump's approach to foreign policy.

"This is what happens when you have real leadership," he said. "You see progress where everyone else has failed."

