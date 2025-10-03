Trump Urges Gaza Bombing Halt to Free Hostages

President Donald Trump said Friday that he believes Hamas is "ready for a lasting peace" after the terrorist group accepted most of the 20-point peace plan he outlined for Gaza earlier this week.

The president also called for an immediate halt to the bombing of Gaza to get the remaining Israeli hostages out "safely and quickly."

Minutes after posting Hamas' full letter without comment, Trump followed up to post his statement to Truth Social.

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it's far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East," Trump wrote in the post.

In its response, Hamas was responding to Trump's peace proposal that he laid out earlier this week alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump gave Hamas a deadline of 6 p.m. Sunday to accept the ceasefire-for-hostages proposal or face "all hell."

Hamas' full statement, per Trump's post:

"Out of keenness to end the aggression and genocide being carried out against our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, and stemming from national responsibility, and in defense of the constants, rights, and higher interests of our people, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has conducted in-depth consultations within its leadership institutions, broad consultations with Palestinian forces and factions, and consultations with brothers, mediators, and friends, in order to reach a responsible position in deal with U.S. President Donald Trump's plan.

"After thorough study, the movement has made its decision and conveyed the following response to the mediators:

"Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, the immediate entry of aid, the rejection of the occupation of the Strip, and the rejection of the displacement of our Palestinian people from it.

"Within this framework, and in a manner that achieves an end to the war and full withdrawal from the strip, the movement announces its approval of releasing all occupation prisoners – both living and remains – according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump's proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange. In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details.

"The movement also reaffirms its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and support by Arab and Islamic backing.

"As for other issues in President Trump's proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, this is tied to a collective national position and in accordance with relevant international laws and resolutions, to be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will be included and will contribute with full responsibility."