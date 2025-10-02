WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Admin Slams UN Over Gaza Aid Failures

Thursday, 02 October 2025 07:42 PM EDT

United Nations data shows a severe breakdown in aid delivery to Gaza, raising questions from the Trump administration about the U.N.'s ability to manage relief in the region.

The Trump administration has been sharply critical of the process, accusing the U.N. of incompetence and saying its routes allow Hamas to steal food and supplies. Administration officials say the controversy underscores the need for reform.

The Daily Mail reported that since mid-May, only 19% of U.N. humanitarian trucks have reached Gaza.

U.S. officials familiar with the tracking called the system "clunky" and "not working." Several State Department and White House sources say the problem is compounded by looting, often by Hamas and armed groups.

The Trump administration has backed the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a separate aid system that bypasses the U.N. by working through vetted local NGOs and contractors.

GHF claims to have distributed over 150 million meals by September and provides daily operational updates. However, the model has also proven dangerous: more than 1,000 people have reportedly been killed in recent weeks attempting to reach distribution points.

The U.N. argues the U.S.-backed system forces civilians to walk long distances to reach food, exposing them to violence. Officials also maintain that international oversight is necessary to prevent aid diversion.

Yet a USAID Inspector General's report in 2024 found problems vetting U.N. personnel for extremist ties and weaknesses in preventing diversion of aid to Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces claim video evidence shows Hamas fighters seizing aid trucks, though some reports note Israel has not provided conclusive proof. Still, U.S. officials argue that Hamas interference is clear and accuse the U.N. of avoiding public acknowledgment.

Israel has also accused the U.N. of undermining coordination efforts. Officials say Israel has offered to work on secure routes, but has been met instead with U.N. criticism in press statements. One official questioned how trust could be built under such circumstances.

Thursday, 02 October 2025 07:42 PM
