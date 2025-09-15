Steve Forbes to Newsmax: Hochul Bows to Far Left in NYC Mayoral Race

Forbes Media Chair Steve Forbes warned Monday on Newsmax that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's endorsement of socialist Democrat Zohran Mamdani in New York City's mayoral race underscores how deeply the Democratic Party has fallen under the sway of its far-left flank.

"It shows the power of the party, even though it's a minority within. The party controls the party," Forbes told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." He pointed to figures such as Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who he said have echoed support for Mamdani as evidence that "they're all capitulating."

Forbes argued that the Democrat establishment no longer focuses on national well-being but rather on "control and power." He called Mamdani's platform of higher taxes, defunding police, and sweeping wage hikes disastrous for America's largest city.

"What Mamdani is talking about will decimate the prosperity of this city," Forbes said. "Everybody should know that if they would watch a little history."

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has pushed proposals such as a $30 minimum wage and aggressive housing reforms. Forbes noted that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo failed to mount any serious challenge to Mamdani's ideas during the Democratic primary, further clearing the path for his rise. Cuomo is now running as an independent.

"The amazing, stunning, shocking thing is New York City, the biggest city in America, capital of the world in terms of finance, is going to elect a communist mayor, antisemitic, who's going to defund the police again, put on new taxes, all because he smiles," Forbes said.

Forbes warned that the Democratic Party's embrace of figures like Mamdani highlights how "radicalized and dangerous" its far-left elements have become.

"The amazing thing is in the primary, especially Cuomo, did not attack him," Forbes said. "Cuomo just said, 'Oh, he wants to raise minimum wages to $30; I'll do it $20.' No real alternative. And Mamdani [was] very, very smart [saying] 'I'll lower your costs.' Well, who's against that? People don't examine his real record.

"First, he has no real record. He's never done anything constructive in his life. That's the scariest part."

