Trump: 'Shocking' Gov. Hochul Backs 'Communist' Mamdani

President Donald Trump vowed "Washington will be watching" New York City after New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul "endorsed the 'Liddle' communist" Zohran Mamdani in the mayoral race.

"Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York has endorsed the "Liddle" communist,' Zohran Mamdani, running for mayor of New York," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday morning. "This is a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City. How can such a thing happen?"

Hochul's endorsement of the leading Democrat in the polls and the June primary winner is not that "shocking," despite Trump's surprise – particularly since sitting Mayor Eric Adams is being forced to run as an independent and the disgraced former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo – who was forced out and replaced by Hochul – was beaten badly by Mamdani in the primary and is also running as an independent.

The leading Republican in the race is Curtis Sliwa, and Trump appeared to reject an endorsement of him because he wants "cats all over the Gracie Mansion."

Regardless, Trump vowed — if not warned — that federal funding for New York state and New York City could be withheld if the state and local leaders do not follow federal law and support Trump administration deportation and crime-fighting efforts.

"Washington will be watching this situation very closely," Trump's post added. "No reason to be sending good money after bad! President DJT."