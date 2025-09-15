WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: new york city | mayor | governor | zohran mamdani | kathy hochul | endorsed | communist

Trump: 'Shocking' Gov. Hochul Backs 'Communist' Mamdani

By    |   Monday, 15 September 2025 07:50 AM EDT

President Donald Trump vowed "Washington will be watching" New York City after New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul "endorsed the 'Liddle' communist" Zohran Mamdani in the mayoral race.

"Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York has endorsed the "Liddle" communist,' Zohran Mamdani, running for mayor of New York," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday morning. "This is a rather shocking development, and a very bad one for New York City. How can such a thing happen?"

Hochul's endorsement of the leading Democrat in the polls and the June primary winner is not that "shocking," despite Trump's surprise – particularly since sitting Mayor Eric Adams is being forced to run as an independent and the disgraced former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo – who was forced out and replaced by Hochul – was beaten badly by Mamdani in the primary and is also running as an independent.

The leading Republican in the race is Curtis Sliwa, and Trump appeared to reject an endorsement of him because he wants "cats all over the Gracie Mansion."

Regardless, Trump vowed — if not warned — that federal funding for New York state and New York City could be withheld if the state and local leaders do not follow federal law and support Trump administration deportation and crime-fighting efforts.

"Washington will be watching this situation very closely," Trump's post added. "No reason to be sending good money after bad! President DJT."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump vowed "Washington will be watching" New York City after New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul "endorsed the 'Liddle' communist" Zohran Mamdani in the mayoral race.
new york city, mayor, governor, zohran mamdani, kathy hochul, endorsed, communist
237
2025-50-15
Monday, 15 September 2025 07:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved