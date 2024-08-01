WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: steve cooley | kamala harris | election | campaign

Former DA Cooley to Newsmax: Harris Is 'Absolutely, Totally Unqualified'

By    |   Thursday, 01 August 2024 10:16 AM EDT

Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley told Newsmax on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris' previous statements will be enough to convince Americans that she's "absolutely, totally unqualified" to be president of the United States.

Although she has not received any primary vote, Harris is presumed to be the Democrats' presidential nominee headed into the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later in the month. Cooley ran against Harris in 2010 for the attorney general's office in California and advised former President Donald Trump to stick to the issues when confronting Harris.

"He [Trump] need not be personal with her," Cooley said during an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports." "There's a lot of things to be personal about, but argumentum ad hominem is the worst form of logic.

"Just point out her dismal record as a prosecutor, as a deputy DA in San Francisco County, as the district attorney in San Francisco County as attorney general, as a senator and as a vice president.

"She has a pretty horrible track record. And her statements are who she is. And I think that's enough to convince the American public that she's absolutely, totally unqualified."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley told Newsmax on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris' previous statements will be enough to convince Americans that she's "absolutely, totally unqualified" to be President of the United States.
steve cooley, kamala harris, election, campaign
244
2024-16-01
Thursday, 01 August 2024 10:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved