Former DA Cooley to Newsmax: Harris Is 'Absolutely, Totally Unqualified'

Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley told Newsmax on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris' previous statements will be enough to convince Americans that she's "absolutely, totally unqualified" to be president of the United States.

Although she has not received any primary vote, Harris is presumed to be the Democrats' presidential nominee headed into the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later in the month. Cooley ran against Harris in 2010 for the attorney general's office in California and advised former President Donald Trump to stick to the issues when confronting Harris.

"He [Trump] need not be personal with her," Cooley said during an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports." "There's a lot of things to be personal about, but argumentum ad hominem is the worst form of logic.

"Just point out her dismal record as a prosecutor, as a deputy DA in San Francisco County, as the district attorney in San Francisco County as attorney general, as a senator and as a vice president.

"She has a pretty horrible track record. And her statements are who she is. And I think that's enough to convince the American public that she's absolutely, totally unqualified."

