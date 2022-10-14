Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Dems' Policies Will Make Inflation Worse

Rep. Greg Steube, R- Fla., told Newsmax Friday that inflation will get worse before things improve, even if the GOP reclaims the House and Senate in the midterm elections, because of the Democratic polices enacted during the past two years.

"[President Joe Biden is] already saying, 'Well, if Republicans get elected and take the House, inflation is going to get worse.' He's right," Steube said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Friday. "Inflation is going to get worse, but it has nothing to do with the fact that Republicans would take the majority back. It has everything to do with the policies that this administration has made and the Democrats controlling the House and the Senate that have dumped trillions of dollars on our economy."

Steube said Biden and Democrats in Congress have spent between $8-$10 trillion in a period during which the U.S. Treasury took in only around $3.5 trillion and that most voters want to see Congress stop the reckless spending.

"We're going to have more conservatives that are going to get elected, and it's going to drive that conservative agenda. But absolutely we're going to shut down what the Biden administration is trying to do, especially if we get the House and the Senate," he said. "But even if we just get the House, the purse strings come from the House. So every appropriations bill comes from the House of Representatives. And if we have the majority there, we can control and gain policy objectives through the appropriations process and shut down the government [spending]."

Steube said that while the Democrats are hoping to make the abortion issue the centerpiece for voters, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade decision making abortion legal nationwide, most voters are more concerned with rising prices, crime and the surge of migrants at the southern border.

"People care about what they're paying at the grocery store, at Walmart and all these other places that are impacting their everyday life to put food on their table for their children, to be able to provide for their families," he said. "That's what people care about."

He said that Democratic polices during the past two years have gotten the country where it is today, and it will be voters in the middle who will decide the election, putting the GOP back in the majority.

"You're fighting over those that are in the middle," he said. "You're fighting over independent women. You're fighting over suburban women. And those types of people are not going to vote for a party that wants crime on our streets, allowing illegal immigrants to come in, that [are making] prices above everything, that are allowing biological males to compete in collegiate athletics with their daughters. Those are the types of things that Americans in the middle care about, and those are the types of things that have driven far left with the Democrats in control."

