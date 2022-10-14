Rep. Dingell to Newsmax: Inflation, Abortion Among Issues That Will Decide Nov. Votes

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., hedged her bets when it came to midterm predictions on Friday, telling Newsmax that a number of things could influence how people vote in November's congressional elections.

"I'm someone who doesn't believe polls and hasn't got a meter, and I think there are a lot of issues that are going to decide how people vote in November," Dingell said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "Inflation is one of them. But I also think seniors are very worried about what is going to happen to their Medicare and Social Security and [worry] when they hear Republicans talking about eliminating or privatizing it."

"You saw this week [President] Joe Biden made sure that, to keep up with the cost of living, we've had the highest Social Security cost-of-living increase in decades," the Michigan Democrat continued. "He understands what those seniors are thinking about."

Biden insisted Thursday that he's made "progress" with inflation, claiming "inflation over the last three months has averaged 2%" despite the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index reading of 8.2% for September.

"Overall inflation was 2% over the last three months, that's down from 11% over the prior three months," Biden said, according to the New York Post. "That's progress."

Dingell said she thinks that the Supreme Court's ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade will also factor into how people vote.

"I think women are very concerned about Republicans trying to criminalize women's health care and ban birth control, and that is obviously a very big issue in Michigan as well," she said. "So I think there are a lot of things on peoples' minds, and I just can't decide how people are going to vote on Election Day."

When asked if Social Security will be available to younger voters when they come to collect, Dingell said she was sure it would be.

"I absolutely know that it will be there, it's too important a program for this country," she said. "We will always make sure that it is solvent. Everybody has worked hard and hopes to have a safe and secure retirement. Social Security is the most solid leg of all of that, and we cannot take that away from anybody and will not let it happen."