×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: republicans | democrats | senate | midterms

Sen. Ernst: Senate Race for GOP Control Tighter Than House Battle

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 14 October 2022 04:30 PM EDT

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, says the race for control of the Senate looks tighter than the House, reports the Washington Examiner.

"We can do this in the House — I see that red wave coming in the House," Ernst said Thursday during an appearance in Ohio at a campaign event with Senate candidate J.D. Vance. "It's a little more difficult in the Senate."

"I see that red wave coming in the United States Senate, too," she said.

Later, Ernst told the Examiner that the battle for the Senate is tougher for Republicans, and the outcome less certain.

"It just is because the dynamics are very different," Ernst said. "We are really just battling out some of what we consider more purple states.

"If you look here in Ohio, we have got a Democrat and a Republican, and our states don't shift. House districts shift with every census. It doesn't in the Senate," Ernst continued, referring to Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and decennial redistricting.

"So, we're still battling out some of the same old battles we've had before," she said. In a "purple state, you need to appeal to a wide variety of voters, and it becomes a lot trickier."

Partisan control of the Senate is currently tied at 50-50 with Democrats in charge because they have the White House.

There are 35 Senate seats up for election this year, including 14 seats held by Democrats and 21 by Republicans.

Republicans need to flip five net seats to capture the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

Thirty-one House races are considered toss-ups, according to The Cook Political Report, which last week changed the ratings of 10 House races, with seven shifting in Democrats' favor and three moving toward Republicans.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, says the race for control of the Senate looks tighter than the House, reports the Washington Examiner. "We can do this in the House — I see that red wave coming in the House," Ernst said Thursday during an appearance in Ohio at a campaign event with ...
republicans, democrats, senate, midterms
289
2022-30-14
Friday, 14 October 2022 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved