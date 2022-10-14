Sen. Ernst: Senate Race for GOP Control Tighter Than House Battle

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, says the race for control of the Senate looks tighter than the House, reports the Washington Examiner.

"We can do this in the House — I see that red wave coming in the House," Ernst said Thursday during an appearance in Ohio at a campaign event with Senate candidate J.D. Vance. "It's a little more difficult in the Senate."

"I see that red wave coming in the United States Senate, too," she said.

Later, Ernst told the Examiner that the battle for the Senate is tougher for Republicans, and the outcome less certain.

"It just is because the dynamics are very different," Ernst said. "We are really just battling out some of what we consider more purple states.

"If you look here in Ohio, we have got a Democrat and a Republican, and our states don't shift. House districts shift with every census. It doesn't in the Senate," Ernst continued, referring to Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and decennial redistricting.

"So, we're still battling out some of the same old battles we've had before," she said. In a "purple state, you need to appeal to a wide variety of voters, and it becomes a lot trickier."

Partisan control of the Senate is currently tied at 50-50 with Democrats in charge because they have the White House.

There are 35 Senate seats up for election this year, including 14 seats held by Democrats and 21 by Republicans.

Republicans need to flip five net seats to capture the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

Thirty-one House races are considered toss-ups, according to The Cook Political Report, which last week changed the ratings of 10 House races, with seven shifting in Democrats' favor and three moving toward Republicans.