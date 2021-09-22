Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Bill Will Stop US Dollars From Going to Terrorists

Rep. Greg Steube, who on Tuesday introduced the No Support for Terror Act, told Newsmax the bill will prohibit U.S. tax dollars from supporting terrorist organizations such as the Taliban and comes after the Biden administration allotted $64 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.

"The Taliban right now is a globally recognized terrorist organization, so the bill that I filed would prevent U.S. taxpayer dollars from funding or going to countries or entities that are designated terrorist organizations," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"This is the same terrorist organization that we've been fighting against in Afghanistan and worldwide for the past 20 years, and now this administration is going to send them money."

Stuebe also slammed the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and said foreign countries, as well as people in the United States, are criticizing the Biden administration for leaving Americans there alone.

"Look no further than Great Britain who condemned what the Americans did," said Steube. "Look what's happening all over the country. Never in the history of our nation, would we have thought that we would have left American citizens behind enemy lines in the hands of a globally recognized terrorist organization."

Meanwhile, Congress has appropriated $64 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan fter the U.N. reported that millions in the country were beginning to run out of basic aid supplies and food. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he is relying on the Taliban to get Americans out of Afghanistan.

"It's an absolute atrocity," said Steube. "Never in the history of our country that I think that we would leave Americans behind enemy lines and that's where we sit right now. Veterans like myself, who served in Congress are beside ourselves that there's not more that we can do to compel this administration to do its job."

He also criticized the Biden administration's handling of the situation in Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of migrants, mainly Haitians, are huddled in squalid conditions waiting to be processed by U.S. immigration officials.

"They're not handling the crisis," he said. "They're allowing an open border and it's been crisis after crisis after crisis with this administration. We have a completely open border, where the numbers every single month beat the year before or the month before...the southern border is being invaded, and this administration is refusing to do anything about it."

The administration has said Haitians are being returned to Haiti, but Steube said that action is "lip service to the American people to act like they're doing something."

"We've had hundreds of thousands of people illegally cross our country each month," he said. "There were 12,000 Haitians, and they're going to send one flight back and act like they're sending the individuals that are presenting themselves at the border back to their host nations. That's absolutely not what's happening."