Stephen Miller to Newsmax: Tim Walz Is a Sick Man

America First Legal President Stephen Miller told Newsmax on Tuesday that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was selected to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democrat ticket, is a sick man with far-left views.

Appearing on "Prime News," Miller said Walz supports tampons for boys, castrating young children, open borders, and unlimited refugee resettlement.

"They call him 'Tampon Tim,'" Miller said. "He is a full-blown, radical-left communist.

"He is left of Bernie Sanders. He is left of Rachel Maddow. He is left of Ilhan Omar. He is left of AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez]."

Miller said Walz is attempting to hide his policies with his "fake, smug smile" and "fake, phony, nonexistent charm."

"The Democratic Party believes ... if they put that wrapper on it that, Americans will somehow vote to commit suicide," Miller said. "Tim Walz's job is to be the Jack Kevorkian for America.

"His job is to be the assisted-suicide doctor, to lean over charmingly by the bedside of America, and to give it a fatal injection. This is a policy that is so extreme, so radical."

The former Trump administration official criticized Walz for his handling of the Black Lives Matter protests in Minneapolis in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.

"What kind of human being could even conceive of having such a joyful, exuberant reaction to the destruction that occurred in Minnesota with the Black Lives Matter riots that summer?" Miller asked. "But that's Tim Walz. That's who he is.

"Look, he's like a label that says 'Kool Aid' on a bottle of ideological cyanide. His job is to try to put a safe-sounding label on policies that are actually deadly, that get people killed. They get people murdered."

