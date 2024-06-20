Stephen Miller to Newsmax: Americans Want Mass Deportations

America First Legal President Stephen Miller told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden has "all of the blood" on his hands for his policies of "large-scale amnesty" for illegal immigrants.

Miller, a former senior adviser in the first Trump administration, joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in the aftermath of three more cases of violent crimes — including two killings — allegedly committed by illegal immigrants.

"Americans overwhelmingly — two-thirds of Americans — want large-scale deportations, as [former] President [Donald] Trump has promised. What has President Biden done? Large scale amnesty," Miller said.

"He just issued an executive action, in violation of the laws and Constitution of this country, to give a three-year path to citizenship to illegal aliens living in this country — three years full-voting citizens in the middle of a border invasion."

He added: "Now, as we learn the harrowing details of these crimes that have taken place recently, we see that all of the blood is on the hands of Joe Biden. All of the horror, all of the heartache, Joe Biden caused it."

An illegal immigrant was arrested this week for the August rape and murder of Rachel Morin in Maryland; an illegal immigrant is now charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in New York; two men who are reportedly illegal immigrants were arrested Thursday and face charges of capital murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston.

Yet another illegal immigrant was charged in the violent death of Laken Riley in February.

"This terrifying case out of New York, where an illegal alien is now charged in tying up two children and raping a 13-year-old girl at the point of a knife. That illegal alien charged with those crimes was let into this country by Joe Biden. Joe Biden exempted this illegal alien from deportation and chose to resettle him," Miller said.

"Just like in this tragic, horrifying, terrifying case of Rachel Morin ... mother of five — raped, beaten, murdered. Border Patrol had multiple opportunities to deport that illegal alien back to his home country ... and they didn't do it because Joe Biden is waging war against Border Patrol, waging war against our sovereignty," he added.

"He is releasing into this country rapists who prey on children, murderers who kill American moms, assassinating our people. How does this man, how does he even dare, dare to stay in office to remain president when he is unleashing this nightmare of violence on our people?

"It is to the everlasting shame of the Democratic Party that they have made this man our president, to inflict these evils upon our citizens," he said.

