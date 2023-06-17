Jesse Binnall to Newsmax: 'Legal Case' on Trump 'Is Very, Very Flimsy'

Special counsel Jack Smith's case against former President Donald Trump is "very flimsy," and a clear attempt for Democrat prosecutors and President Joe Biden to try to win an election in the courtroom, according to lawyer Jesse Binnall.

"He's a zealot, unfortunately," Binnall, who is not representing Trump in the documents case, told Saturday's "The Count," echoing Trump's oft-repeated mantra that "lawfare" against Trump is nothing more than "election interference."

"It's the left knowing that they're not going to be able to beat Donald Trump at the ballot box. They have to try to beat him in the courtroom where they think that they've got an advantage, especially these left-wing prosecutors, and it's just simply not going to work.

"You want to know how what Donald Trump is doing right now and how he is? He is focused."

Binnall denounced Smith's 37-count indictment under the Espionage Act of 1917 as "flimsy" and "selective prosecution," alleging Smith has violated attorney-client privilege in the past with Binnall himself.

"The legal case on this is very, very flimsy," he told host Lidia Curanaj. "The Espionage Act here just does not legally apply. And if you want to talk about the facts, we see selective prosecution like it's never been used before.

"We see the unequal application of the law when you have inequality under the law, then you have no justice at all. The American people know that. They're not gonna be distracted by this. All the failings of the Biden administrations are out there plain for the American people to see."

Ultimately, the Presidential Records Act and the Clinton sock drawer case are vindicating for Trump against Smith's charges, Binnall concluded.

"In the Clinton sock drawer case, we had a judge, an Obama-appointed judge who looked at this and said, 'No,'" Binnall said. "It's very, very simple effectively, because President Clinton took these documents that included national security information on those tapes — because he took it with him from the White House — then that necessarily meant that he intended those to be his personal documents and the courts can't review that the president's decision on that because it would be unconstitutional.

"But, what we see now is that they're they're going to try to claim that it's a different standard for Bill Clinton, than from what it would be for Donald Trump.

"And legally speaking than the end of the day, it's just not going to fly. Once again, Donald Trump is going to be vindicated."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!