Trump, Major Law Firm Reach $100M Deal Amid Pressure Blitz

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, a major New York law firm, reached a deal Friday with the Trump administration to avert the type of executive orders that President Donald Trump has issued against many of its competitors.

"This was essentially a settlement," Trump told reporters at the White House following the swearing-in ceremony of Alina Habba as the interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey, adding, "We very much appreciate their coming to the table." Trump's news conference aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

Skadden avoided becoming the next major U.S. law firm to be targeted through executive orders, many of which stated that the Trump administration is "committed to addressing the significant risks associated with law firms, particularly so-called 'Big Law' firms, which engage in conduct detrimental to critical American interests."

According to a post on Trump's Truth Social account, Skadden, will provide at least $100 million in pro bono legal services "during the Trump Administration and beyond, to causes that the President and Skadden both support, in relation to the following areas: Assisting Veterans and other Public Servants, including members of the Military, Law Enforcement, First Responders, and Federal, State, and Local Government Officials; ensuring fairness in our Justice System; and combating Antisemitism."

The law firm also agreed to commit to merit-based hiring, promotion, and retention and will not engage in "illegal" diversity, equity and inclusion "discrimination and preferences," according to the post. The firm also agreed that it will not deny representation to clients, "such as members of politically disenfranchised groups, who have not historically received legal representation from major National Law Firms, including in pro bono matters, and in support of nonprofits because of the personal political views of individual lawyers," the post stated.

"Skadden is pleased to have achieved a successful agreement with President Trump and his Administration," Skadden Executive Partner Jeremy London said in the post. "We engaged proactively with the president and his team in working together constructively to reach this agreement. The firm looks forward to continuing our productive relationship with President Trump and his administration. We firmly believe that this outcome is in the best interests of our clients, our people and our firm."

Trump has signed executive orders suspending the security clearances and terminating federal contracts for the law firms Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, Jenner & Block, and Paul Weiss. WilmerHale and Jenner & Block reportedly filed lawsuits Friday against the executive orders. Perkins Coie, which was tied to the discredited Steele dossier that was used by the FBI to spy on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, filed a lawsuit earlier this month, with a federal judge temporarily blocking it by ruling it was likely unconstitutional.

WilmerHale employed Robert Mueller, who led the investigation into alleged Russian collusion with Trump in the 2016 election. Jenner & Block employed Andrew Weissman, who worked for Mueller's investigation, and Paul Weiss is known for having a stable of Democratic-leaning partners and has prominent former Obama administration officials in its ranks.

Like Skadden, Paul Weiss reached a deal with the administration to avoid sanctions with a series of agreements that include a pledge to represent clients no matter their political affiliation and contribute $40 million in pro bono legal services, including "the President's Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, and other mutually agreed projects."

