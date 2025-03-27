Trump Executive Order Targets Mueller Law Firm

An executive order signed by President Donald Trump specifically targets a law firm with ties to former special counsel Robert Mueller, who led an investigation into the first Trump administration.

Trump's proclamation calls for the federal government to suspend security clearances held by employees of the law firm WilmerHale, reviews the WilmerHale's access to government buildings, and terminates any contracts the government has with the law firm.

Mueller is mentioned by name in Trump's executive order.

"WilmerHale is…bent on employing lawyers who weaponize the prosecutorial power to upend the democratic process and distort justice," the proclamation reads. "WilmerHale rewarded Robert Mueller and his colleagues — Aaron Zebley, Mueller's "top aide" and "closest associate," and James Quarles — by welcoming them to the firm after they wielded the power of the Federal Government to lead one of the most partisan investigations in American history."

The proclamation notes "Mueller's investigation epitomizes the weaponization of government" yet WilmerHale claimed he "embodies the highest value of our firm and profession."

"This weaponization of the justice system must not be rewarded, let alone condoned," the proclamation reads.

A spokesperson for WilmerHale told the Hill that Mueller retired from the firm in 2021.

"Our firm has a longstanding tradition of representing a wide range of clients, including in matters against administrations of both parties," the spokesperson said. "The Executive Order references Robert Mueller, who retired from our firm in 2021, and had a long, distinguished career in public service, from his time as a Marine Corps officer in Vietnam to his leadership of the FBI in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. "

Mueller's report said he did not establish that Trump or members of his campaign coordinated or conspired with Russian officials to affect the 2016 presidential election, but he and his team declined to reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice.