Gary Sinise to Newsmax: Veterans Need Help Transitioning

Veteran actor Gary Sinise hopes more American servicemen and women will be able to acclimate back into civilian life with the help of the new movie 'Brothers After War'.

Sinise played the moving role of Lt. Dan in the movie 'Forrest Gump' and has since been on a mission to use that connection to assist veterans programs through his Gary Sinise Foundation.

Sinise told Saturday Report his involvement as Executive Producer of 'Brothers After War' has focused on the idea of giving hope to veterans who may be experiencing continued trauma long returning to civilian life.

"We want them to know that there's a way to share their stories. Their stories are important. And I think by seeing this film and seeing the veterans in this film sharing their stories on camera for the world to see, it's going to be very, very encouraging for somebody who may just need to talk about something but hasn't been able to do it."

Sinise says in spite of the millions of Americans who have served in the military and survived combat, there is still a disconnect between those who have served and those who have not.

"There's a big disconnect between the average American who doesn't have a relationship to anybody in the military and our military, the people that actually serve our country. So maybe 'Brothers After War' can help bridge that disconnect. That's what we hope."

The film follows the original 'Brothers At War', and is set to open at select theaters nationwide on February 28th.





