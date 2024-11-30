Actor Gary Sinise to Newsmax: Foundation Supports Families of Fallen Heroes

Actor and philanthropist Gary Sinise continues his mission of honoring fallen military and first-responder families through the Gary Sinise Foundation, with the Snowball Express as a key annual event bringing joy and remembrance to grieving families.

Sinise, known for his iconic role as Lt. Dan in "Forrest Gump," has dedicated decades to supporting the families of fallen military service members and first responders through the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," Sinise highlighted the foundation's annual Snowball Express event, which offers a week of healing and celebration for these families.

"It's a great event," Sinise said. "We have year-round programs for the families of our fallen, but this is our annual event that we've been doing for many, many years."

The Snowball Express began in 2006 and became part of the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2018. In 2018, the event moved from Disneyland to Disney World, supported by American Airlines, the program's presenting sponsor. This year, over 600 families — inclduing more than 1,000 children — will be flown to Disney World to participate in the event starting next week.

"This is just a way for our country, our nation, to wrap our arms around these families and tell them that we don't forget what they've been through," Sinise explained. "We are grateful for the freedom that has been provided by their family members who have fallen in service to our country."

The event also honors first responders' families, with separate gatherings the following week. Sinise, who has played for these families with his Lt. Dan Band since 2007, expressed his deep commitment to the cause. "I wouldn't miss it for anything," he said.

Sinise also shared the poignant story of his late son Mac, who battled a rare cancer called chordoma. Mac was a talented musician and composer who completed an album titled "Resurrection and Revival" shortly before his passing.

"Mac wanted all the proceeds from the vinyl sales of the first record to go to help the Gary Sinise Foundation," Sinise said. "He worked for the foundation until he was too sick to continue."

After Mac's death, Sinise discovered additional compositions in his son's files. Determined to honor Mac's legacy, he produced "Resurrection and Revival Part Two," with all proceeds benefiting the foundation.

The albums reflect Mac's versatile talents, spanning orchestral, jazz, and rock genres. A standout piece, "Arctic Circles," was recorded with an orchestra in Los Angeles and holds special significance for Sinise. "When I sat down with Mac and watched the orchestra play this piece of music, I was just knocked out," he recalled.

Through initiatives like the Snowball Express and Mac's musical legacy, the Gary Sinise Foundation continues to uplift and support the families of those who gave their lives in service to the nation.

For more information or to support the cause, visit GarySiniseFoundation.org.