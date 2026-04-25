Gabe Evans to Newsmax: Dems Jeopardizing National Security by Delaying DHS Funding

Democrats are jeopardizing national security by delaying funding for key Homeland Security operations, Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo., said Saturday.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," Evans, a former police officer and Army veteran, said the 70-day funding lapse has left key civilian support staff without resources, even as frontline operations continue.

"I was a cop for ten years. I was a soldier for 12 years. National security is supremely important to me, as it is to the American people," Evans said.

"And so it's just absolutely disgusting that we see the Democrats continuing to play games with Homeland Security funding."

Evans said that while some elements of the Department of Homeland Security were funded in prior legislation, gaps remain that affect day-to-day operations.

He pointed to civilian employees, such as mechanics, clerks, and administrative staff, as those most impacted by the funding shortfall.

"Part of Homeland Security was funded last year … the uniformed operations and the border wall," he said.

"What's not funded right now are the civilian staff. This is mechanics. This is clerks. This is the people that order the printer paper."

"These are the folks that Democrats have taken hostage for the last 70 days," Evans added.

The Colorado lawmaker outlined the Senate's approach to resolving the impasse, describing a two-part legislative package aimed at restoring funding.

The first component is an appropriations bill, which requires 60 votes in the Senate to pass, while the second is a reconciliation measure that can be approved with a simple majority.

"The Senate has put together a two-part package," Evans said.

"You have the appropriations package that needs to pass by 60 votes … but then you also have a second piece of that, a reconciliation package that only needs 50 votes plus one."

Evans said the legislation is expected to move to the House floor next week, where lawmakers will consider measures to fully fund immigration enforcement and border security operations.

"That's what's coming back over to the House," he said. "That's what we're going to have on the floor next week to make sure that we can fund all of ICE, all of Border Patrol."

He added that the goal is not only to maintain security operations but also to ensure that personnel receive pay and necessary resources.

"We're paying the people and giving equipment and supplies to the people that are keeping our country safe," Evans said.

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