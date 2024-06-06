Gary Sinise to Newsmax: Honoring Military Can Help Heal US Divide

Honoring the military is a great way to raise patriotism, actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Thirty or 40 years ago, the percentage of people who considered themselves 'very patriotic' was in the 70s, and now it's down in the 30s," Sinise told "Prime News."

Sinise said that when he started doing the national Memorial Day concert in 2005, there were approximately 200,000 people watching in person in front of the Capitol, and they were all there to celebrate and honor the military.

There would also be another 10 million people watching on PBS, Sinise said.

"I think ... it is a wonderful way to ... honor those who have served," he said, adding that people on both sides of the political divide have served in the military.

