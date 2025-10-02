Surgeon to Newsmax: Resurrection May Have Left Imprint on Shroud of Turin

A previously unnoticed detail on the Shroud of Turin could point to internal anatomical features, and even raise the possibility of scientific evidence of the resurrection, author and dental surgeon Dr. John Sottosanti told Newsmax on Thursday.

Sottosanti, a board-certified oral surgeon and author of the memoir “Mortal Adhesions,” told “National Report” on Thursday that he has identified the faint outline of human teeth while analyzing the Shroud of Turin, possibly those of Jesus Christ, which could have been caused by “the light produced at the resurrection.”

The shroud, believed by millions to be the burial cloth of Christ, has been studied for decades but Sottosanti says new high-definition images allowed him to spot something others had missed: faint images of what dentists call the incisal plane, the line connecting the tips of the lower teeth.

“You shouldn’t see a horizontal line” across the Shroud’s vertical threads, Sottosanti explained. “But that’s exactly what I saw, the outline of the lower teeth.”

The discovery suggests that whatever created the shroud’s image may have imprinted not only surface details but also internal anatomical structures. To confirm his findings, Sottosanti shared the images with a colleague, a dental researcher and author of more than 300 peer-reviewed papers, who said in response: “Absolutely, I see the exact same thing.”

Skeptics have long dismissed the shroud as a medieval forgery, citing radiocarbon dating tests from the 1980s. But believers argue those tests were flawed. Sottosanti’s findings are certain to add fuel to the ongoing controversy.

As for why the upper teeth are not visible, Sottosanti says the image shows a thick mustache and upper lip that would have blocked them.

He added that the images of the lower teeth weren’t “painted” and “didn't come externally. It wasn't by heat.”

“Nobody knows what caused it. So we have to say, if we believe in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, that at the point of resurrection there was a light source that maybe we don't even understand,” he said. “It was almost X-ray like, and it actually imprinted those lower teeth on the shroud.”

Sottosanti added, “This leads one to believe that maybe the resurrection and the light produced at the resurrection could have caused this.”

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com