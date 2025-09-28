Surgeon Discovers 'Teeth' on Shroud of Turin

A new finding by American surgeon John Sottosanti adds an astonishing detail to the Shroud of Turn debate: the faint outline of human teeth beneath the cloth's imprint.

For centuries, the Shroud of Turin has remained one of the most enduring mysteries in Christian history.

The 14-foot linen cloth — believed by many to bear the image of Jesus Christ — has been analyzed by scientists, historians, and skeptics.

To most observers, the image of teeth might seem inconsequential.

But to Sottosanti, trained in facial anatomy, the discovery is groundbreaking, according to an article published in The Blaze.

It not only demonstrates the Shroud came from a real human being, but also deepens the mystery of how the Shroud's image was formed.

The new evidence strengthens the view that the image was created by a sudden burst of energy emanating from the body it once covered.

Sottosanti recalls first seeing the Shroud during a rare public exhibition in Turin, Italy, 25 years ago.

At the time, he was struck by the crucifixion wounds imprinted on the linen.

It was only later, while studying high-definition black-and-white negatives from the 1978 Shroud of Turin Research Project, that he noticed something extraordinary: faint indications of lower teeth behind what appeared to be closed lips.

"The incisal plane, or biting edge of the lower teeth, is clearly visible," Sottosanti wrote.

While some past researchers speculated that upper and lower teeth were present, Sottosanti concludes that only the lower are discernible, likely because the upper teeth were obscured by the mustache and lips.

Joe Marino, editor of Shroud.com and a respected Shroud scholar, called the observation "a significant development that could help determine the image-formation process."

One of the central mysteries of the Shroud has always been its image. In 1978, STURP conducted the most extensive scientific investigation to date, using physicists, chemists, and imaging specialists. Their conclusion: The cloth bears the imprint of a real scourged, crucified man.

No pigments, dyes, or photographic methods could account for the markings.

This led to theories that the image may have been formed by a release of energy at the moment of Christ's Resurrection.

Some scientists propose ultraviolet light, X-radiation, or another form of high-frequency burst that imprinted both external features — such as wounds and facial structure — and, remarkably, internal ones like teeth.

In this light, Sottosanti's findings carry profound weight.

If teeth are visible beneath the lips, it suggests the image penetrated below the surface, something impossible with paint or conventional exposure.

Instead, it points to an event beyond known physics — an energy release of extraordinary magnitude.

Newsmax's special reports on the Shroud of Turin have repeatedly highlighted evidence consistent with the energy burst hypothesis. Among the most compelling are:

Microscopic Fiber Studies : Researchers have found that only the uppermost fibrils of the linen are discolored, as if "scorched" at the surface level by an intense but highly controlled burst of energy. Unlike burns from fire, which penetrate fabric unevenly, the Shroud's image rests on just a fraction of a micrometer of each fiber.

: Researchers have found that only the uppermost fibrils of the linen are discolored, as if "scorched" at the surface level by an intense but highly controlled burst of energy. Unlike burns from fire, which penetrate fabric unevenly, the Shroud's image rests on just a fraction of a micrometer of each fiber. Three-Dimensional Coding : The Shroud image contains spatial depth information, detectable in 3D rendering. No known medieval art technique can replicate this property. The encoded depth strongly suggests a radiationlike imprint.

: The Shroud image contains spatial depth information, detectable in 3D rendering. No known medieval art technique can replicate this property. The encoded depth strongly suggests a radiationlike imprint. Bloodstain Analysis : Studies confirm the presence of real human blood — type AB — consistent with severe trauma. The precise flow patterns match what would be expected from crucifixion wounds, bolstering claims of authenticity.

: Studies confirm the presence of real human blood — type AB — consistent with severe trauma. The precise flow patterns match what would be expected from crucifixion wounds, bolstering claims of authenticity. Inexplicable Light Source: Experts analyzing the image note that it has no directional light source, unlike paintings or photographs. Instead, it appears evenly distributed, as if radiated outward from the body itself.

Together, these findings suggest that the Shroud was not created by human hands but by a singular, possibly supernatural event.

The Shroud continues to inspire fascination across cultural and religious divides.

Mel Gibson recently voiced his belief in its authenticity on Joe Rogan's podcast, while Christian thinkers like Jeremiah J. Johnston have urged renewed public attention to its implications.

For believers, the Shroud may be the closest tangible link to the Resurrection — the central event of Christianity. For skeptics, it remains an enigma that defies explanation, resisting all attempts at reproduction.

As Sottosanti argues, the image of teeth is more than a curious detail. It represents evidence that the Shroud captures something beyond natural processes.

"If even teeth are visible," he writes, "then perhaps so too is the evidence of Resurrection — and with it, the promise of eternal life."

