Sholdon Daniels to Newsmax: People of TX-30 Deserve Better Than Jasmine Crockett

Republican congressional candidate Sholdon Daniels, who is running to unseat Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, told Newsmax Thursday that the people of TX-30 — Crockett's district — deserve better than a congresswoman who mocks the physical disabilities of others.

Crockett has come under conservative fire after she mocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's use of a wheelchair, calling him "Gov. Hot Wheels" at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles. Abbott was paralyzed from the waist down more than 40 years ago when a tree fell on him.

"This is what happens when a politician has no real accomplishments like Jasmine Crockett," Daniels said on Newsmax's "National Report." "She resorts to childish insults instead of doing her job. Her calling Gov. Abbott 'Hot Wheels,' it's not just disrespectful. It's disgusting. You know, this is the governor of Texas. This is a man who has dedicated his career to public service and her idea of leadership is making fun of his disability?

"This isn't the first time that she's embarrassed our district. It's a pattern. She gets on TV, she runs her mouth, and then she does absolutely nothing for the people of TX-30. She's more focused on being a viral sensation on social media than delivering results. But voters are watching and Texas deserves better."

When asked if Crockett's behavior is a reflection of the people she was sent to Washington, D.C., to represent, Daniels said, "Absolutely not."

"The people in TX-30 are absolutely furious with Jasmine," he said. "The Dallas Observer is considered here in town one of the more left, liberal-leaning publications and for them to publish that op-ed yesterday, basically telling her to be quiet and to get to work, it just goes to show you the temperature of the district. And when I tell you that common sense Democrats, all these different conservatives from different backgrounds, they are all coalescing behind our movement to not only put TX-30 first, but to put America first. Jasmine is on her way out and she knows it and I'll see her at the ballot box."

The Army veteran added that the people of TX-30 "have grown so used to having" a representative like Crockett that they don't understand what someone in her position is supposed to be doing.

"They don't understand the job, they don't see any effect on our district from their existence on Capitol Hill, that they've just come to expect going on TV and spewing nonsense is the job," Daniels said. "And what we're doing is we're educating voters. No, this is the job of a U.S. representative. They are there as legislators to either pass good law or repeal bad law. That's first and foremost.

"And then the influence aspect, which Jasmine loves to live in, you're supposed to be using that to help bring jobs, to help bring businesses, and to bring opportunity back to TX-30 — not just further your own personal brand. And so that's what they're going to get with me. Just a nuts and bolts fixer-type congressman, that's going to carry myself with a certain level of dignity, professionalism, understanding that I'm representing almost a million people back home."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com