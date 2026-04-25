Harward to Newsmax: Iran 'Broken' as Pressure Mounts

Retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward said Saturday that mounting pressure on Iran, including reported energy shortages, signals that U.S.-led efforts to constrain the country are having a significant impact.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," Harward pointed to reports that Iran's president has urged citizens to conserve energy as evidence the country is struggling under the weight of economic and strategic pressure.

"Without a doubt," Harward said when asked whether the developments indicate the blockade is working. "The statement that they're in a tough spot would be a gross understatement. They're broken."

Harward, a former deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, said the strain is affecting not only Iran's economy but also its internal political dynamics, particularly the balance of power between civilian leadership and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"I think this is playing out in the negotiations," he said. "Who can go and really represent the interests of Iran and not the IRGC — so the internal dynamics of Iran is really what's under the microscope right now."

The retired admiral said financial pressure and resource constraints are limiting Iran's ability to function normally, including maintaining energy supplies.

"They're under pressure, their money is starving off," Harward said. "They're not going to have energy. They can't keep the lights up."

Beyond economic strain, Harward emphasized the military dimension, noting the presence of U.S. and Israeli forces prepared to escalate if necessary.

"More important than that, you have the vast military arsenal, both U.S. and Israeli, ready to go," he said.

Harward suggested that if Iran does not make concessions in ongoing negotiations, additional measures could be taken to force a resolution.

"If they don't capitulate, they're going to start exercising additional options to bring this to a conclusion and ensure Iran never has a nuclear weapon," he said, describing that outcome as the likely "end state."

He also raised questions about how long Iran's leadership, particularly the IRGC, can sustain the current situation without facing internal consequences.

"How painful can the IRGC let it go on for the people of Iran and not pay for that?" Harward said.

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