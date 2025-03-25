Dem Rep. Crockett Calls Texas' Abbott 'Governor Hot Wheels'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has sparked outrage for mocking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's physical disability at the Human Rights Campaign's Los Angeles Dinner over the weekend.

According to The Hill, Crockett began on Saturday by asking those in attendance to "pray" for her because she wasn't sure what she would "end up saying."

After speaking about the challenges of being a Black woman in the United States, and praising those who identify as intersectional, such as being a Black LGBTQ woman, Crockett then reportedly spoke about the challenges facing her home state of Texas.

"Y'all know we got Gov. Hot Wheels down there," Crockett said, as the audience broke out in applause and laughter. "Come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a** mess, honey."

Abbott was paralyzed from the waist down more than 40 years ago when a tree fell on him and uses a wheelchair to get around.

The Republican governor is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and has been targeted by Democrats in the past for his position on issues such as illegal immigration and gun control.

Republicans slammed Crockett's comments on social media, with Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican, calling them "disgraceful."

"Can you imagine if a Republican said something like this?" Cornyn wrote on social media platform X. "It would be on front page of NYT and all over CNN."

The National Republican Congressional Committee shared video of Crockett making her remarks on X and said, "Recent polling shows Crazy Crockett as one of the leaders of the Democrat Party. This is who they are."

Panelists on Fox News' "Outnumbered" were quick to condemn the congresswoman for her attack on Abbott, with contributor Lisa Kennedy Montgomery calling Crockett "an attention whore."

"She's trying to demean the governor in order to score cheap political points," Montgomery said, according to The Hill.

Since serving as a national co-chair for the Harris-Walz presidential campaign, Crockett has become one of the most prominent faces of the Democratic Party in Washington, D.C., known for her sharp one-liners.

Late last month, Crockett said she wanted to tell tech billionaire Elon Musk to "f*** off," while she called Trump "Putin's ho" after his White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor reported on X Tuesday afternoon that Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, has introduced a resolution to censure Crockett in the House for her remarks about Abbott.

"This, along with literally assauIting a journalist this morning, should lead to EXPULSION too," Sortor wrote, sharing an image of the resolution. "Crockett is a disgrace."