Disability Groups Unhappy About Crockett's 'Gov. Hot Wheels' Quip

Several disability groups told Politico they are disappointed in Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, after she called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, "Gov. Hot Wheels."

"If the Democrats want to be as inclusive as they claim they do and ensure that people with disabilities are actually recognized as being welcome under their political umbrella, then you have to be thoughtful about your words," Emily Ladau, a disability rights advocate and author said to Politico. "And when Crockett made that joke, she was really punching down, and she knew that she would get a laugh."

Republicans have swiftly rebuked Crockett, with Rep. Randy Weber, D-Texas, saying he would file a resolution to formally censure her.

"Y'all know we got Gov. Hot Wheels down there. Come on now," Crockett said at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles Saturday. "And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a** mess, honey."

Abbott has been paralyzed since a tree fell on top of him while he was running 40 years ago.

Crockett initially told reporters her comment "speaks for itself," Politico reported. She later said on X, she was not thinking about Abbott's condition when she made the comment.

"I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable," Crockett said. "At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I'm even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump — a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities — are now outraged."

Katy Neas, CEO of The Arc of the United States, told Politico that Crockett's language fuels a stigma that keeps people with disabilities out of spaces where decisions are made.

"We can debate policies without using language that demeans an entire community," Neas said.

Chase Bearden, the executive director of the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities said both need to stop using disability as an insult.

"A person's disability doesn't affect their ability to do their job, whether they're a governor, a reporter, or an air traffic controller," Bearden said in a statement to Politico. "Lawmakers of all stripes should spend their energy crafting and implementing policy that serves all Americans, not mudslinging."