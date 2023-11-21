Rabbi Boteach to Newsmax: Muslims Must 'Repudiate' Mohammed Hijab

World Values Network founder Rabbi Shmuley Boteach told Newsmax on Tuesday that Muslims must "repudiate" YouTube personality Mohammed Hijab for wishing death on the rabbi's son after a debate on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" last week.

The two men traded barbs on social media platform X, in the days following the debate, with Hijab calling Boteach's son, who is with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a "terrorist" and suggesting that he end up in a body bag.

"Firstly, as a father, I want to thank you for highlighting this story because it's absurd that when someone is eviscerated in a debate, which he was – he was vanquished completely – his response is to threaten the lives of my children," Boteach said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "I mean, this really should be a police matter. This man should be arrested. Let me just be clear: we were supposed to do a debate on the Middle East. Within the first moment, he was calling the IDF terrorists, within the first moment he was mocking my daughter, who runs a kosher sex company."

"Let me be clear: I'm a child of divorce," he said. "I have no issue whatsoever promoting healthy intimacy, sexuality between husbands and wives, passionate, monogamous relationships. That's critical. The American family must be rebuilt from the ground up, and I, as a child of divorce, know that more than most."

"But that had nothing to do with the debate," Boteach continued. "He just kept on bringing it up because he was losing the debate. So, the idea that a radical Islamist, who has actually spoken openly about five-year-old Muslim girls being allowed to have sex, according to the Koran – which is an abomination to Islam; no Muslim would agree with any such disgusting things – that this man is not being investigated by the London police, by Scotland Yard, for pedophilia or promoting pedophilia, but promoting the murder of a rabbi's children is absurd."

Maintaining that "Islam is a great religion," Boteach went on to label Hijab a "radical Islamist" and said that "radical Islam is a threat to Europe."

"It is taking down Europe," he said. "It will be a threat to the United States and the Piers Morgan show should have been much more circumspect about putting such a radical terrorist-promoting street thug on their program like Mohammed Hijab."

When asked if he would ever resort to wishing death upon the family members of a debate opponent, Boteach said, "If I was a terrorist-defending, terrorist-promoting street thug I would, but I'm not."

"This yarmulke that I wear says that I'm a de facto ambassador of my people, and I want to be a light unto the nations, let alone American values, decency, humanity," he said. "This man has only depravity. He has no decency. Radical Islam is a Nazi-like ideology that wants to see the annihilation of the Jewish people. It is genocidal in nature, so this man had no compunction whatsoever."

"So, it's for the police to investigate, it's for competent news organizations like yourselves to expose, but really, it's for the Muslims, my Muslim brothers and sisters, to repudiate this man and to dismiss him as a despicable, horrible, depraved ambassador of their faith," he added.

