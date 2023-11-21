Susan Sarandon Dropped by Agency After Speech at Pro-Palestinian Rally

Susan Sarandon has been dropped by talent agency UTA after her comments at a pro-Palestine rally in New York last week caused controversy, Variety reported.

Sarandon said during the rally on Nov. 17: "There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence."

She also reposted a social media post by Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, who has come under fire for allegedly antisemitic remarks.

Muslim American journalist Asra Nomani criticized Sarandon's comments, saying in a social media post: "Let me give you 'a taste' of what it 'feels like' to be a Muslim in America: My dad didn't have to become a second-class indentured servant to one of the many tyrants of Muslim countries … My mom?… Being Muslim in America meant she got to live FREE with the wind in her hair … You think the Muslim dictatorship of Qatar allows a pathway to citizenship for Muslim slaves, servants or Palestinian Muslims? Hell no …"

Nomani added, "Please don't minimize the experience of Jewish Americans by sanitizing the hell that it is for Muslims living in Muslim countries and vilifying America for the life — and freedoms — she offers Muslims like my family."