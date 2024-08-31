Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Administration Lacks Strategy on Nuclear Iran

Reports that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels are extremely dangerous, considering the lack of a strategy in the Biden administration and in a potential Kamala Harris presidency, Project Sentinel President Tony Shaffer said on Newsmax Saturday.

"There's nobody tending the locomotive that's driving our foreign policy," Shaffer, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "This is truly a dangerous situation for us to be in with no strategy."

He explained that the Arabs, in addition to the Israelis, are being threatened by Iran.

"Remember the Sunni-Shia split," he said. "This is something that a lot of people don't fully understand. But going back to the origins of the Islamic faith, you had a split between the Sunni, the Arabs, and the Shia, the Persians. So that alone is a factor regarding how we could see a renewed and expanded new Cold War, where nuclear weapons are introduced to the Middle East."

He added that from his discussions with the Saudis and the Egyptians, he has learned that there is a "credible indication" that Iran has a nuclear weapon, plus a way of delivering it.

"The Saudis are going to arm up," said Shaffer. "The Israelis have to go on higher alert and we could see a potential for a nuclear conflagration, which would completely ruin the economy."

The Houthis, an Iranian proxy, have planted explosives on a Greek-flagged oil tanker in the Red Sea, risking a major oil spill, Shaffer pointed out.

"The Iranians are doing everything they can to destabilize the region," he said. "So you look at the Houthi, you look at Hamas, you look at the Iraqi elements that the Iranians control."

Meanwhile, Joel Rubin, a Democratic strategist and former Obama official who helped get the Iran nuclear deal signed said last week that Harris may seek a similar agreement if she's elected, according to reports this week.

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, also on Saturday's program, said that beginning with the Obama administration, steps have been made to keep a nuclear deal in place.

"That would imply that the Iranians are good faith, negotiable partners," he said. "They're not. And what they've done since the beginning of the Obama administration and still going on right now, is looking the other way on sanctions, providing them with capital and cash in advance of any kind of restrictions on a nuclear program."

As the speaker of the Iranian parliament has said that the country has a nuclear weapon, Holt added, "We can speculate all we want about where they're at. But in their own words, they're saying that they're there now."

All that's left, he added are testing and finding a way to "marry those things up with one of the many Iskander missiles that has been delivered to them by the Russians over the past month," Holt said.

And when Iran has a deliverable nuclear weapon, "they're not into mutually assured destruction or nuclear doctrine like the rest of the world sees it," said Holt.

"They see the end of Israel possible," he said. "That's what the Ayatollah has stated very publicly."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com