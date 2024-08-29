Iran Hacks on Trump and Harris Non-partisan, Threaten Democracy

In the complex and unpredictable world of global politics, election interference has become the unscripted drama no one asked for, yet everyone is watching.

Picture a scenario where manipulating an election is almost as simple as hacking into your friend's Netflix account (though I'm certainly not encouraging that).

Gone are the days when tampering with foreign elections involved under-the-table deals, bribery, or — if you were particularly bold — staging a coup. Today, in our digital era, all you need is an internet connection, a basement, and a total disregard for international norms.

Let’s take a moment to delve into some history. Election meddling isn’t a new phenomenon; it’s practically a staple of geopolitical maneuvering, as old as the claim, "I wasn’t involved, but if I had been, I had a valid excuse."

Consider the U.S.'s involvement in Israel's 2015 elections. A Senate investigation found that under President Barack Obama, American funds were channeled to support efforts to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Just a small exercise in digital democracy promotion, right?

Fast forward to the 2016 U.S. elections, and headlines were dominated by Russia’s tactics, involving fake news, social media manipulation worth about $100K in ads, and email hacking that may have influenced the outcome in a minor way.

More recently, in a surprising twist, the U.S. determined that Iran had attempted to hack the emails of key players in the Trump-Biden-Harris trio. The objective? To stir up chaos, foster distrust, and watch as their adversaries turn on each other amidst a whirlwind of conspiracy theories and suspicion.

It’s like throwing a stink bomb into a crowded room and bolting the door — except the room is the global political stage, and the stink bomb is digital disinformation.

You might wonder why countries are inclined to interfere in elections on the other side of the globe. The motivations are as diverse as the methods themselves.

For some, it’s about power and influence: shape the narrative, and you can shape the world. It’s not about who has the largest army anymore, but who has the most skilled hackers.

Others are driven by strategic interests; backing a candidate or party that aligns with their nation’s objectives could lead to favorable trade agreements, military alliances, or just a less confrontational international climate.

Then there’s the strategy of disruption and destabilization — why engage in war when you can make your adversaries battle amongst themselves? It’s cheaper, more straightforward, and frankly, much more entertaining.

And let’s not overlook revenge. Sometimes, interference is personal, a tit-for-tat with the stakes being nothing short of global stability.

The digital age has made all this interference not just feasible, but almost irresistible. Thanks to the marvels of modern technology, election hacking has become the preferred tool for those wishing to meddle in international affairs.

Why? Because it’s anonymous, cost-effective, and, most appealingly, it has a global reach.

Attacks can be launched from anywhere, and attributing them is notoriously challenging. It’s the ultimate “It wasn’t me!” defense.

Why deploy troops or launch missiles when a few well-crafted phishing emails and some manipulated social media campaigns can achieve the same effect?

But let’s not become too complacent in this digital dystopia. The dangers are genuine and mounting. When every election is susceptible to potential tampering, as Microsoft has noted in the current election cycle, public trust in democratic processes starts to erode.

Confidence in institutions weakens, and who needs democracy when you could have a lighter version of autocracy? Through manipulating social media, foreign entities can pit people against each other quicker than the phrase “fake news” can be uttered.

Hacking efforts frequently involve breaching private communications, and while today it may be a politician’s emails, tomorrow it could be a smishing attack on your personal phone.

And that’s not even touching on the broader implications for national security — cyber interference is often just the first step in more extensive, more menacing plots. It’s not just about swaying voters but about gathering intelligence, weakening defenses and setting the stage for whatever comes next.

So, how can we counter this modern-day meddling? Here’s a spoiler: it’s not as straightforward as just disconnecting the internet, though that idea might sound tempting to some.

Governments need to treat cybersecurity with the urgency it deserves — as a matter of national security. Especially as Iranian info-stealers like AnvilEcho are being spread on Windows computers via DLL side-loading through malware like UULoader.

It's time to stop viewing these threats as mere IT issues and recognize them as integral to national defense.

An informed public is harder to deceive, so media literacy programs and fact-checking efforts are more vital than ever. International collaboration is also essential; cyber threats are a global issue that requires a coordinated international response.

And, of course, updating our laws to address these contemporary threats is crucial to holding perpetrators accountable, whether they are state actors or disgruntled teenagers with a vendetta.

For Americans, the issue of election meddling should be more than just a fleeting news story — it’s a call to action. The recent revelation that Kamala Harris’s campaign is using Google ads to imitate news publishers subtly reminds us that the boundary between information and manipulation is increasingly blurred.

The methods used to influence opinions and alter perceptions are becoming more sophisticated and harder to spot. Today it’s Google ads; tomorrow, it could be unregulated AI-generated deepfakes of candidates doing questionable things (or just slightly embarrassing ones, which might actually be worse).

Ultimately, if you’re not vigilant, you’re part of the problem. The era of digital democracy is here, and it’s here to stay. It’s time we keep our eyes wide open, our passwords robust, and our skepticism at its peak.

After all, the future of democracy might just hinge on it.