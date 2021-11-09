Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Biden, Democrats Advancing Socialist Plans

The Biden administration and socialist Democrats are "smarter than what we think they are" as their plans to "capture the free enterprise system and replace it with government," are progressing, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"This is exactly what President [Joe] Biden and his socialist Democrats want," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," while commenting on the administration's discussion about shutting down Line 5, the oil pipeline coming from Canada to Michigan, despite heating energy prices being expected to climb drastically this winter.

"They have repeatedly said what they want is what they're getting at the border and they were very happy with what they did with Afghanistan," said Sessions, adding that the agenda as it relates to energy is "fully comprehended and pushed actively."

But when the government gets involved in free enterprise, that interrupts jobs and creates bottlenecks "all across the supply chain," but the Democrats and administration "know exactly what they're doing … so I give them credit. This is exactly what they want to do."

He pointed out that Biden also shut down the Keystone Pipeline XL construction on Jan. 21, so the current call in Michigan is "part of his plan."

"He, Susan Rice, Kamala Harris, and the socialists in their party intend to destroy the goose that lays the golden egg," claimed Sessions. "It's called the free enterprise system."

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has tied the supply chain issue into vaccinations and said the push for a mandate for private employers is important for ending the pandemic, and the supply shortages, claims Sessions rejected on Newsmax.

"The pandemic, as they call it, is three years old now," he maintained. "There are fewer people today in the hospital than ever. We're at a 70% adult vaccination rate. Airline pilots, people who drive trucks have had and will follow the recommendations for their own safety. But what this government wants to do is to not even agree with sound science and form their own pathway."

And the guidelines the administration is stressing are "oppressive government" that will cause closures, particularly at Thanksgiving and Christmas, said Sessions.

"That, my comrade, is what they intend to do. They are doing a good job at it."

The congressman also spoke out against reports that the administration is considering payments of $450,000 to immigrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, which Biden has denied.

"The White House just can't take and authorize money that the Constitution says must be done by Congress," said Sessions. "I quite honestly cannot believe that there are more than 10 members of congress who would be for this. But we're going to find out because it is embedded in legislation that would have to be voted on and it will be seen for what it is. It is the giveaway at a time when we don't even get close to giving that amount of money to people who served our military, who were injured, or who were killed in service to this country. I think it's un-American. I think it's despicable and it's a giveaway by the socialists in the Democratic Party and something that we will once again not only bring up next year to win the elections overwhelmingly, we will change this as quickly as Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives."

