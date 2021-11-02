Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: 'Socialists Have Taken Over the Democratic Party'

The situation with Democrats and their attempts to spread socialism among the people of America is "literally the same scenario" as it was when the Obama administration was in office, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I remember back well in 2009 and 2010 when I was chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, and we were 40 seats back, and we went about making sure the American people knew what the Obama administration and Nancy Pelosi were doing to the country," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"This is literally exactly the same scenario. Socialists have taken over the Democratic Party."

Democrats are pushing to control "every single part of a family's life," including personal decisions about schools, trying to stay at work, and doing the right thing for your community, Sessions added.

But there will be a "big night" in Virginia's gubernatorial race and elsewhere Tuesday, and another in November 2022 "when Republicans will win back the majority in the house and fire Nancy Pelosi once again," he declared.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are trying to pass a spending bill that includes $100 billion for illegal immigrants, said Sessions.

"[They're] going to encourage people illegally to come here and yet not even take care of our own citizens, not even take care of our own veterans," said Sessions. "That's because they are already on record as being against police officers.

"They're against people making decisions around schools, so they are now building their new base and their new base is illegals who have been paid millions of dollars to come here and be welcomed in our country."

He added that the border protections efforts of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn should not go unnoticed, but still, "it is a disgrace what this president has done with the backing of the socialist Democratic Party that is alive and well in Washington."

Sessions also talked about the large spending bill that the administration is trying to pass and stressed the bill is funded through a "massive tax increase that will tank the economy ... if you think inflation is bad now, wait until this bill passes."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here