Axios Reporter Admits He, Mainstream Media, 'Missed' on Biden Decline

Even an Axios journalist winning an award for "excellence" in reporting now has to admit the mainstream "missed a lot of this story" about former President Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

The White House press corps assisting the Biden administration's "cover-up" was disingenuous and has led to a further lack of "trust" for media, Axios' Alex Thompson said at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.

"President Biden's decline and its cover-up by the people around him is a reminder that every White House, regardless of party, is capable of deception," Thompson said, ironically, in the acceptance of an award for "excellence" in coverage.

"But being truth tellers also means telling the truth about ourselves. We, myself included, missed a lot of this story. And some people trust us less because of it. We bear some responsibility for faith in the media being at such lows."

The dinner has long been dismissed by President Donald Trump as a group of Trump-hating zealots.

"I say this because acknowledging errors builds trust, and being defensive about them further erodes it," Thompson, who is co-authoring a book with CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

"We should have done better."

Despite the admission of guilt of "deception," Thompson is still attempting to push for Americans to trust U.S. media like himself.

"I believe our mission is vital in a world where people are struggling to figure out what’s true, and people with power are not telling the truth," Thompson said in his acceptance speech. "I also believe that this association has been, is, and will continue to be, critical to that mission."