Sebastian Gorka to Newsmax: Trump Won't Be Stopped on Deportation

When it comes to who is allowed to enter the United States, "the president has more powers than even the commander in chief in wartime," and once President-elect Donald Trump takes office, illegal immigrants will be sent home, Sebastian Gorka, host of Newsmax's "The Gorka Reality Check," said Sunday.

"He's supposed to go to the Senate if he declares war," Gorka told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "When it comes to who decides whether or not you're allowed into America, one person decides. It's the chief executive. And that man, as of 12 p.m. on Jan. 20 will be Donald J. Trump, the 47th, as well as the 45th president. So they can try and stop him. But their actions will be illegal because his authority is unquestioned."

The United States, he added, is the "most generous and magnanimous nation in the world."

"We allow or allowed until this lunacy, a million legal immigrants into America every single year," said Gorka. "I happen to be one of them. I waited in line. I paid my money. I took a test. I took an oath to the Constitution. That's how it should be done. If you come here illegally, you are a criminal, and you will go home."

Meanwhile, Gorka said, while discussing last week's election, it is time to "jettison the old labels of Republican or Democrat or liberal and conservative."

"The choice is between good and evil and between those who love America and those who hate America," he said. "That's all it is. When you're dealing with a party that normalizes the mutilation of children in the name of transgenderism, when you're talking about a party and a candidate, Kamala Harris, who let [more than] 10 million illegals into this country and which resulted in what the rape and murder of 12-year-olds like Jocelyn Nungaray this isn't politics.

"This is the forces of the Dark One walking our nation and us saying, no, stop."

The incoming Trump administration means the United States is "going to be that shining city on a hill once more. It doesn't matter if you're a scion of the most famous Democrat family like Bobby Kennedy. It doesn't matter if you're a former Democrat like Tulsi [Gabbard]. If you love America, join us and that's why we won."

