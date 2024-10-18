WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: landau | harris | immigration | law

Fmr Amb. Landau to Newsmax: Harris Not Enforcing Immigration Law

By    |   Friday, 18 October 2024 08:42 PM EDT

It’s not immigration law that changed when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took the White House in 2021; it was Biden-Harris who decided to interpret immigration law their own way, former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau told Newsmax on Friday.

Landau joined “Rob Schmitt Tonight” to say it has been “excruciating” listening to Harris campaign on the immigration issue by assigning blame to former President Donald Trump, who has not been the president for the past 3 1/2 years. 

"The fact is that the law didn't change between the Trump administration and the Biden administration. The statutes that Congress enacted on immigration were the same,” Landau told Schmitt. “What changed was that the Biden-Harris administration on day one issued a raft of executive and other policy decisions, reinterpreting the law and declaring how they were going to execute the law in a different way than President Trump did.

“So for them to turn around and kind of say, Oh, guys, we know you're unhappy with the border, but the law made us do it; all we're doing is enforcing the law. No, the problem is you're not enforcing the law. You guys effectively declared that you are just not going to enforce the immigration laws of the United States."

Landau said a Trump victory on Nov. 5 would mean shutting down the border on his first day, and you don’t need to jump through hoops to do it, he said.

“We don't need to go to Congress to do that. The president just needs to do his job under the Constitution, which is to execute the laws Congress has passed. President Trump did that. President Biden has not done that,” Landau said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
It's not immigration law that changed when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took the White House in 2021; it was Biden-Harris who decided to interpret immigration law their own way.
landau, harris, immigration, law
335
2024-42-18
Friday, 18 October 2024 08:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved