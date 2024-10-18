Fmr Amb. Landau to Newsmax: Harris Not Enforcing Immigration Law

It’s not immigration law that changed when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took the White House in 2021; it was Biden-Harris who decided to interpret immigration law their own way, former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau told Newsmax on Friday.

Landau joined “Rob Schmitt Tonight” to say it has been “excruciating” listening to Harris campaign on the immigration issue by assigning blame to former President Donald Trump, who has not been the president for the past 3 1/2 years.

"The fact is that the law didn't change between the Trump administration and the Biden administration. The statutes that Congress enacted on immigration were the same,” Landau told Schmitt. “What changed was that the Biden-Harris administration on day one issued a raft of executive and other policy decisions, reinterpreting the law and declaring how they were going to execute the law in a different way than President Trump did.

“So for them to turn around and kind of say, Oh, guys, we know you're unhappy with the border, but the law made us do it; all we're doing is enforcing the law. No, the problem is you're not enforcing the law. You guys effectively declared that you are just not going to enforce the immigration laws of the United States."

Landau said a Trump victory on Nov. 5 would mean shutting down the border on his first day, and you don’t need to jump through hoops to do it, he said.

“We don't need to go to Congress to do that. The president just needs to do his job under the Constitution, which is to execute the laws Congress has passed. President Trump did that. President Biden has not done that,” Landau said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com