Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Biden's Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandate Hurts Military

President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates are unprecedented, illegal, unconstitutional, and ineffective, and must be stopped, Rep. Scott Perry said during an appearance on Newsmax Saturday.

"If destroying the economy and the United States military with the stroke of a brush is something that could be done, Joe Biden would be called Picasso, but unfortunately, he's the president of the United States, and this is not a pretty picture," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"It's also immoral because Americans shouldn't have to choose between their health and their livelihood…there's no place in the Constitution, which allows for this horrific overreach."

The mandates have lost "every single time" they have been brought to court, he added, and are particularly a problem when it comes to members of the military.

"They're being set upon and put upon and persecuted for the temerity to think for themselves and make decisions for themselves. When you're in the military, you lose some of your rights and you and I have both had probably more vaccinations than we can count," Perry told show host Carl Higbie, who served as a U.S. Navy SEAL.

But long-term studies had been completed for those vaccines and the effects were known.

"That's not the case right now," said Perry. "We're imperiling our national security for the sake of this political narrative by the left and quite honestly, by big pharma."

Perry recently sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland to demand he open a fraud investigation into Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over religious exemptions not being allowed where the vaccine mandate is concerned, as he had promised.

"If the secretary is lying to the troops we need to know," said Perry. "That's generally known as fraud in the United States of America and if the if the Navy and DOD are not offering religious exemptions as they claim and state they are, then we've got a real problem."

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's legal battle is still raging over mask mandates, and Perry accused Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf of being a "tyrant" over the matter.

"He's decided that everybody must wear a mask, especially in school," said Perry. "Most people aren't wearing the N95 masks or treating it as as as you would in the proper use of the N95 masks, so it's marginal and questionable about the efficacy of wearing a mask. Yet the governor demands it."

The state's Supreme Court threw out the mandate on Friday, saying it was not valid because Wolf's acting health secretary had enacted it without legal authorization, reports Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI.

But still, Wolf is "responsible for it, and unfortunately, there is no accountability," said Perry. "At least the Supreme Court finally did the right thing."