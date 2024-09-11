Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Harris' Flips Give Voters Pause

Tuesday's debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris gave voters a chance to see how much Harris has changed on her positions, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I think the undecided voters were probably looking at this new candidate… Vice President Harris," Perry said on "Newsline." "They don't know her as a presidential candidate. What they learned was, whatever she was for in the past, she's against now or vice versa. And that gives people some pause."

Perry said Harris made promises about how she will fix the country, despite being vice president for more than three years.

"She acted like she's just going to fix everything and that and that President Trump had caused these problems," Perry said. "But the American people and certainly the people of the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania aren't dumb. They know who's been in the White House for the last three and a half, almost four years."

