WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: scott perry | kamala harris | debate | donald trump

Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Harris' Flips Give Voters Pause

By    |   Wednesday, 11 September 2024 02:07 PM EDT

Tuesday's debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris gave voters a chance to see how much Harris has changed on her positions, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I think the undecided voters were probably looking at this new candidate… Vice President Harris," Perry said on "Newsline." "They don't know her as a presidential candidate. What they learned was, whatever she was for in the past, she's against now or vice versa. And that gives people some pause."

Perry said Harris made promises about how she will fix the country, despite being vice president for more than three years.

"She acted like she's just going to fix everything and that and that President Trump had caused these problems," Perry said. "But the American people and certainly the people of the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania aren't dumb. They know who's been in the White House for the last three and a half, almost four years."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Tuesday's debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris gave voters a chance to see how much Harris has changed on her positions, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday.
scott perry, kamala harris, debate, donald trump
210
2024-07-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 02:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved