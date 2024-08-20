Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Trump Needs to Point Out Harris' Failures

The best way to win close election contests in battleground states is for former President Donald Trump to stick to reciting the dismal record of Vice President Kamala Harris and reminding voters of all the instances in which she has had the wrong policies, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Perry said that Harris is trying to remake herself in this presidential contest, where polls show her in a tight race with Trump in all the swing states that will most likely decide the outcome of the election.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Perry emphasized that "Trump needs to be pointing out all these continuous failures and the things [Harris] has actually done, not the things she says she will do — such as bailing people out who are criminals and who then go on to commit other crimes, including murder."

Perry said that Trump needs to tell voters that "is what your vice president did, do you want that person to go to be president of the United States?"

The Pennsylvania congressman said that people forget about the track record of Harris and need to be reminded of it, saying it is important to inform people of what "she has done with the controls and the levers of power."

Perry particularly pointed out the economic importance of hydraulic fracking in the northern section of Pennsylvania, which is dependent on energy production and the opposition of Harris to the policy.

The congressman said the issue is a huge deal for the residents in that part of the state, so they can keep their livelihood, which reversed previous years of a trend of so many people abandoning those areas.

He pointed out that continued fracking not only helps that area, but the entire state by enriching the coffers and offering citizens more and better services.

