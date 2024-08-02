Rep. Perry Slams Prisoner Swap: 'Trading Rifle for a Spoon'

The prisoner swap executed this week between Russia and the U.S., the biggest in post-Soviet history, was like "trading a rifle for a spoon," said Rep. Scott Perry, R-Fla.

"We're elated to have these prisoners returned back home, they should never have been taken prisoner in the first place," Perry said on Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria."

"But let's remember that there's another side to this equation," he added. "Essentially, we've traded journalists for murderers and thieves, and it's like trading a rifle for a spoon."

Moscow released journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan on Thursday, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free.

Negotiators in backchannel talks at one point explored an exchange involving Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but after his death in February, ultimately stitched together a 24-person deal that required significant concessions from European allies, including the release of a Russian assassin, and secured freedom for a cluster of journalists, suspected spies, political prisoners and others.

The U.S. and allies gave up Russians charged or convicted of serious crimes in exchange for Russia releasing journalists, dissidents and others imprisoned by the country's highly politicized legal system on charges seen by the West as trumped-up.

Former President Donald Trump called the swap a "win for [Russian President] Vladimir Putin."

"Well as usual, it was a win for Putin or any other country that deals with us. But we got somebody back, so I'm never going to be challenging that," Trump said on "Mornings with Maria" in an interview taped Thursday and broadcast Friday.

"This deal that was made today, I think it's wonderful that Evan's coming back. I think it's great. But these deals are so bad. These deals are going to lead to tremendous kidnappings," he added.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.