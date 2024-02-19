Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Bidens Had Nothing to Sell But Influence

Member of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday that unless the Bidens can produce some evidence of a good or service they provided, it has to be assumed all they were selling foreign actors was American policy influence.

Last week Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, the president's son, testified to the Oversight Committee that the president aided his family member's business activity that gave foreign policy makers access to then-Vice President Biden.

"The only thing that been revealed is the fact that they were selling influence in policy and decisions being made the highest level of government," Perry said on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

In his testimony, Bobulinski said both Hunter and Joe Biden were with him at various times discussing potential investments and whether it was domestic or foreign policy at the table, it all led to "profits for other people at the expense of the American people."

"We've looked for information. There are multiple companies, of course, multiple suspicious activity reports that banks are required to make but yet no product or service has even been revealed."

