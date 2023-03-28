Scott Perry to Newsmax: 'Meticulous' Bank Records Explain Biden Connections

In the Congressional investigation of the Biden family’s financial ties to the Chinese Communist Party, Cathay Bank’s cooperation is important because “banks keep meticulous records,” Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax Tuesday.

“We’re really not going to get any cooperation from the president or the members of his family,” Perry told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “So while we can subpoena all they want, they can…obfuscate and just not provide information. And quite honestly, they might literally not remember these important facts, figures and dates.”

“So, the bank information, banks keep meticulous records because they don't want any trouble. They need to know where all the money goes, who gets it, what time, what day. And it has to be balanced to the penny, right? So they're very accurate records and the fact that they have them and giving them to the committee is important so that we can see all those connections,” Perry continued.

Perry added that he was “concerned” that there is an unnamed Biden, aside from the president’s son Hunter, his brother Jim and his other son, Beau’s, widow, Hallie, who was wired money from HK Limited, a Chinese energy firm controlled by the CCP.

“It seems to me that the bank knows who that unnamed Biden is,” Perry said. “They should provide that information, and I think, over some parts of time, that they're going to provide that name.”

“What we've confirmed for sure is that there's a bunch of money changing hands from foreign governments running through all manner of accounts, not just a couple of accounts, but maybe a couple dozen accounts to the Biden family,” Perry noted.

Perry also brought up the idea that the unknown Biden could be the president himself, stating that, no matter how much or how little money was transferred from the CCP, “we need to know that our president is not compromised financially or ethically regarding rogue regimes and enemies of the American people.”

