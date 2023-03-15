Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Banks Funneled Money to Bidens

It's believed that "dozens of banks" were involved in funneling money from China to the Biden family, said House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair James Comer, who has issued a subpoena to one bank for the records of Hunter Biden's business associates.

However, the Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Wednesday that because of the nature of the money transfers, "I don't think we're going to find any direct links from direct wires from China to the Bidens."

The subpoena, revealed this week, was issued to order Bank of America to produce all financial records dating to Jan. 20, 2009 for John R. Walker, who has been accused of forming a joint venture with Chinese executives, as well as two other private individuals.

"The wire from China went to an account in the name of Rob Walker," Comer said. "Then it was funneled back to three different Biden family members … they always used one or two pass-through entities first."

Bank violations were issued, Comer added, "because the banks couldn't understand why you're constantly transferring money from account to account on the same day."

Comer added that the subpoena was just for one bank, but "we believe there are many more. We believe there at least a dozen more banks that had transactions from our adversaries not just in China, but also in Russia and our adversaries in Ukraine, so we're just going to continue to follow the money."

Comer added, "I can say with confidence that the Bidens did receive a transaction that was funneled from China."

Comer said he gets a "little frustrated" when the media says the committee is only investigating Hunter Biden, rather than others in his family, including both of President Joe Biden's brothers.

The president's name, meanwhile, has "popped up as far as helping to introduce people in the Biden family and some of these associates to some of the people that later wired money," said Comer.

"We have not called a wire directly to Joe Biden yet, but this is the early stages of the investigation. They already said that No. 1, Joe Biden didn't know anything about his family's business dealings. That's not true. No. 2, they acted like, Well, the Bidens never received any money for any shady reasons. That's not true."

Meanwhile, this week, the committee is expected to get the records of bank violations concerning the Bidens after the Treasury Department blocked their release in the past, said Comer.

Questions also remain about the buyers of Hunter Biden's artwork, and the committee will need to subpoena gallery owner Georges Berges, said Comer.

"Even Barack Obama's ethics chief said that what Hunter Biden's doing with this artwork stinks to high heaven," said Comer. "He should disclose who buys that art right now. If the reports are true he's the highest-paid modern artist in America, no one would believe that that is a realistic possibility."

Further, Hunter Biden's artwork was sold at the New York gallery while his father was president, Comer noted.

