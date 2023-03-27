Comer to Newsmax: Biden Family Was 'Actively Helping' CCP

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's family was "actively helping" the Chinese Communist Party entrench itself in the United States.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Monday, the Kentucky Republican said alleged transactions involving Hunter Biden, James Biden and Chinese business associates helped facilitate the CCP's domestic expansion.

"I think the media's eventually going to have to write about this," Comer insisted, noting that there is already bipartisan support for investigating the CCP and restricting TikTok, a social media platform based in Beijing.

He further argued that congressional Democrats will eventually have to come to terms with accusations that "the Biden family was receiving money and actively helping the Chinese Communist Party."

The Bidens assisted China in trying "to get their foot in the door into all these different industries in America that would have a detrimental impact on our national security," the panel chair claimed.

Comer has led his committee in investigating the president's foreign money trail, recently gaining approval from the Treasury Department to review suspicious activity reports in Biden family transactions.

The congressman previously subpoenaed the Bank of America records of three individuals connected to the Bidens, which he told Fox News host Sean Hannity was essential to getting the Treasury's SARs (suspicious activity reports).

"In the beginning, they were saying it's lies, just like Joe Biden — he's always last to the sense of reality. I mean, he can say it's lies, but we've got the bank records to prove it," Comer explained.

"Unfortunately, the mainstream media didn't hold him accountable for that," he continued. "But he's going to have many more opportunities to explain why his family was receiving so much money."

Earlier this month, Comer issued a memorandum claiming that new evidence indicated Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unknown "Biden" received $1.3 million from an individual connected to a Chinese energy company.

"The Oversight Committee is concerned about the national security implications resulting from President Biden's family receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals," he said at the time.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!