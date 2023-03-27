×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james comer | china | biden family | ccp

Comer to Newsmax: Biden Family Was 'Actively Helping' CCP

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Monday, 27 March 2023 09:11 PM EDT

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's family was "actively helping" the Chinese Communist Party entrench itself in the United States.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Monday, the Kentucky Republican said alleged transactions involving Hunter Biden,  James Biden and Chinese business associates helped facilitate the CCP's domestic expansion.

"I think the media's eventually going to have to write about this," Comer insisted, noting that there is already bipartisan support for investigating the CCP and restricting TikTok, a social media platform based in Beijing.

He further argued that congressional Democrats will eventually have to come to terms with accusations that "the Biden family was receiving money and actively helping the Chinese Communist Party."

The Bidens assisted China in trying "to get their foot in the door into all these different industries in America that would have a detrimental impact on our national security," the panel chair claimed.

Comer has led his committee in investigating the president's foreign money trail, recently gaining approval from the Treasury Department to review suspicious activity reports in Biden family transactions.

The congressman previously subpoenaed the Bank of America records of three individuals connected to the Bidens, which he told Fox News host Sean Hannity was essential to getting the Treasury's SARs (suspicious activity reports).

"In the beginning, they were saying it's lies, just like Joe Biden — he's always last to the sense of reality. I mean, he can say it's lies, but we've got the bank records to prove it," Comer explained.

"Unfortunately, the mainstream media didn't hold him accountable for that," he continued. "But he's going to have many more opportunities to explain why his family was receiving so much money."

Earlier this month, Comer issued a memorandum claiming that new evidence indicated Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unknown "Biden" received $1.3 million from an individual connected to a Chinese energy company.

"The Oversight Committee is concerned about the national security implications resulting from President Biden's family receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals," he said at the time.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's family was "actively helping" the Chinese Communist Party entrench itself in the United States.
james comer, china, biden family, ccp
389
2023-11-27
Monday, 27 March 2023 09:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved